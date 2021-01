Knox (knee/hand) is probable for Saturday's game at Indiana.

The 21-year-old is dealing with a sore left knee and a bruised left hand, but neither injury is expected to affect his availability for Saturday. Knox had 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench Thursday and could continue to see significant minutes given New York's injury issues.