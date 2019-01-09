Knox finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 32 minutes in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

The rookie was one of only two double-digit scorers in the starting five for the Knicks, joining Tim Hardaway, Jr. Knox continues to hold down the starting small forward job with success, as he's opened the new calendar year with averages of 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across his first four games. However, he continues to be a less-than-efficient shooter, as he's drained just 35.6 percent of his attempts over that span, and just 37.2 percent for the season. The 19-year-old has actually been much more successful on average from distance, finding the next on 35.3 percent of his tries from behind the arc through his first 34 games. While he naturally remains very much a work in progress following just one year of college ball at Kentucky, Knox is already providing fantasy owners with solid production in scoring and rebounds, and he naturally stands to improve on his contributions the more minutes he logs.