Knox totaled 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Knox produced a solid scoring effort, draining three long balls and all five of his free throw attempts in Friday's loss. Despite the great night, Knox is averaging just 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 36.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.9 percent from downtown, rendering him an inconsistent fantasy option despite his high upside.