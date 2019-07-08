Knox finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during the Knicks' 105-100 overtime loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

Knox had put together a solid 17-point, eight-rebound effort to open summer league play, so Sunday's effort represented a slight downturn. However, the fact the 2018 first-round pick should see plenty of minutes in Las Vegas should only help him build on the improvement he displayed during the latter part of his rookie season, one he finished with 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 28.8 minutes (75 games).