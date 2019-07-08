Knicks' Kevin Knox: Solid showing in OT loss
Knox finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during the Knicks' 105-100 overtime loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
Knox had put together a solid 17-point, eight-rebound effort to open summer league play, so Sunday's effort represented a slight downturn. However, the fact the 2018 first-round pick should see plenty of minutes in Las Vegas should only help him build on the improvement he displayed during the latter part of his rookie season, one he finished with 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 28.8 minutes (75 games).
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.