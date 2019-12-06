Knox had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes as the Knicks were crushed 129-92 by the Nuggets on Thursday night.

Even in a blowout, Knox didn't get much additional playing time and failed to stand out. Coming off the bench has resulted in a greatly reduced role for the second-year Kentucky product. It will be worth monitoring his playing time as the season goes on, as Knox picked up value as a streaming option occasionally in his rookie season.