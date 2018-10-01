Knox will pick up the start at small forward for Monday's preseason matchup against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Knox will be joined in the frontcourt by Lance Thomas and Enes Kanter, while Mario Hezonja is most notably coming off the bench. While this is simply a preseason lineup and doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, it's at least encouraging that the rookie is getting the first look in the top unit. Look for Knox to see significant minutes Monday and if he plays well throughout the preseason, there's a chance he's able to lock up a starting job by the start of the regular season. It is worth it to note that Courtney Lee (neck), who will also battle for the starting small forward job, is sitting out with injury.