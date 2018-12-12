Knicks' Kevin Knox: Starting Wednesday
Knox will start Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale will opt to start the rookie over Mario Hezonja. In three previous starts this season, Knox has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 33.3 percent shooting.
