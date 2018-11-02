Knicks' Kevin Knox: Still 'a few games away'
Knox (ankle) participated in "a little bit" of Friday's shootaround but is still "a few games away" from returning, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
It seems unlikely that Knox, who will be sidelined for a sixth straight game Friday, will see the floor until at least Monday's contest against the Bulls. Wednesday's contest against the Hawks is probably more realistic for a return.
