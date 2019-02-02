Knicks' Kevin Knox: Strong effort in loss
Knox scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 113-99 win over the Knicks.
In addition to leading the Knicks in minutes, Knox also attempted the most shots on the team. The rookie's production continues to inch up, and he's now averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 three-pointers over the last 14 games. With Dennis Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews about to join the lineup from Dallas, Knox could see a few more open looks in a more balanced starting five moving forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Pours in 17 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores four points in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops career-high 31 points•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Solid effort in double-digit defeat•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Unable to find the net in loss•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...