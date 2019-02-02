Knox scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 113-99 win over the Knicks.

In addition to leading the Knicks in minutes, Knox also attempted the most shots on the team. The rookie's production continues to inch up, and he's now averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 three-pointers over the last 14 games. With Dennis Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews about to join the lineup from Dallas, Knox could see a few more open looks in a more balanced starting five moving forward.