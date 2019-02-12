Knicks' Kevin Knox: Struggles from deep in loss
Knox accumulated 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Knox converted on just 14.3 percent of his threes on the night, but he still managed to finish with 13 points. The rookie forward continues to play at a consistent level despite being part of a Knicks team that's lost 17 straight games. Knox is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five matchups.
