Knicks' Kevin Knox: Suffers ankle injury, won't return to game
Knox suffered an apparent ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Celtics and was taken to the locker room, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports. He will not return
Knox was fouled and unable to take his free throws, so he won't return to Saturday's game. If he's out for an extended period, Mario Hezonja and Frank Ntilikina could see more playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops 17 off bench•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Inefficient start for rookie•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: To begin season in bench role•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another double-double in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Double-double in preseason debut•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Starting preseason opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...