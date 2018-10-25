Knox (ankle) was able to get shots up after practice Thursday, and the team will reevaluate him sometime next week, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Knox was held out of the Knicks' last two contests, and this latest update rules him out for Friday's home matchup with the Warriors. While there's a chance he could return for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Wednesday's meeting with the Pacers seems a bit more likely.

More News
Our Latest Stories