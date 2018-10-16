Knox will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against Atlanta, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Knox started all five preseason games and was widely expected to start at small forward, but coach David Fizdale announced Tuesday that he's changed his mind and will instead go with Frank Ntilikina at small forward. It's a rather bizarre decision, but Ntilikina does have more size than a typical guard, so it looks as though Fizdale is hoping to get multiple ball-handlers on the floor at once. Trey Burke will start at point guard, with Tim Hardaway, Jr. at the two.