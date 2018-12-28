Knox managed 12 points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes Thursday against the Bucks.

Despite rarely shooting above 50-percent from the field, Knox has found his footing offensively, having scored in double-figures in each of his past nine games. He continues to struggle to provide anything of value beyond scoring and rebounds, and due to his inconsistent shooting is difficult to trust in standard formats.