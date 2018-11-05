Coach David Fizdale said Sunday that he wants to see Knox (ankle) complete a 5-on-5 practice before clearing him to play in games, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Fizdale hasn't officially ruled Knox out for Monday's game against the Bulls, but given the coach's comments, it seems unlikely the rookie will be available for the contest. The Knicks likely won't have an opportunity to practice again until Thursday, so Knox seems likely to miss Wednesday's game in Atlanta as well before potentially returning to action Saturday in Toronto. With Knox seemingly on track to sit out two more contests, Mario Hezonja and Lance Thomas should continue to work as the primary backup forwards behind starters Damyean Dotson and Noah Vonleh.