Knox provided two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's 113-92 loss to the Kings.

Knox has transitioned well into his role off the bench to begin the season for the Knicks. The 20-year-old has shot well, making over 40 percent from both the field and from three. The Knicks are fairly deep in the frontcourt, with Bobby Portis, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Marcus Morris all capable of soaking up the majority of the minutes, but Knox still figures to be a critical piece off the bench in his second season.