Knox played just five minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls, and the team will ease him back into action after he missed time with a sprained ankle, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "It felt good, coach told me before the game he'd put me in for a little bit so I was expecting that,'" Knox said. "I felt good after the dunk. I felt good now. I'm going to keep progressing from here.'"

Knox was more limited than expected Monday, but he came away unscathed after missing seven consecutive contests. The rookie said he thinks he'll be back to 100 percent in the near future, but there's a chance he could still be limited in Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Prior to the injury, Knox had played 24 and 28 minutes in the two games for which he was healthy.