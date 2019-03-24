Knox (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Knox landed on the foot of Patrick Beverley on a three-point attempt, and after he left the game and returned to the locker room, the Knicks have diagnosed him with a sprained right ankle. Consider Knox day-to-day for now, though the Knicks have three days off before Thursday's matchup with Toronto.

