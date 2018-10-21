Knicks' Kevin Knox: Will not travel for two-game road trip
Knox (ankle) will not travel with the Knicks for their upcoming two-game road trip, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Knox underwent an MRI Sunday, which confirmed a sprained left ankle after suffering the injury during Saturday's game against the Celtics. The Knicks are going to be cautious in handling the injury and Knox will remain in New York while the team travels this week, meaning his first chance to return would be Friday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: X-rays return negative•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Suffers ankle injury, won't return to game•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops 17 off bench•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Inefficient start for rookie•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: To begin season in bench role•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another double-double in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...