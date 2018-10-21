Knox (ankle) will not travel with the Knicks for their upcoming two-game road trip, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Knox underwent an MRI Sunday, which confirmed a sprained left ankle after suffering the injury during Saturday's game against the Celtics. The Knicks are going to be cautious in handling the injury and Knox will remain in New York while the team travels this week, meaning his first chance to return would be Friday against the Warriors.