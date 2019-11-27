Knicks' Kevin Knox: Will play Wednesday
Knox (quad) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Knox will play through a bruised left quad. Since the beginning of November, he's averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.3 minutes.
