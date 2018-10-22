Knicks' Kevin Knox: Without firm return timetable
Knox (ankle) is without a firm return timetable, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
The rookie tweaked his ankle Saturday night, and while an MRI revealed no structural damage, Knox has already been ruled out for the Knicks' next two games and could end up missing additional time. At Monday's practice, coach David Fizdale said that he does not know when Knox will return, and when asked if he'd be happy if Knox is back in two weeks, Fizdale responded with: "Yeah, that would be great. I hope it's a short amount of time." Due to the injury, Knox was limited to just four minutes of action Saturday, one day after he played a career-high 28 minutes and finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
