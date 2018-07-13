Knicks' Kevin Knox: Won't play Friday
Knox is getting Friday's summer league consolation bracket finale against the Pelicans off for rest, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
The ninth overall pick in this year's draft, Knox has been a high-usage player throughout summer league, and will watch the finale from the sidelines. The 6-foot-9 forward, who could start for the Knicks as a rookie, has been flashing his potential, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 32.2 minutes in four games.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...