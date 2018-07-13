Knox is getting Friday's summer league consolation bracket finale against the Pelicans off for rest, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The ninth overall pick in this year's draft, Knox has been a high-usage player throughout summer league, and will watch the finale from the sidelines. The 6-foot-9 forward, who could start for the Knicks as a rookie, has been flashing his potential, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 32.2 minutes in four games.