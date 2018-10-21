Knicks' Kevin Knox: X-rays return negative
Knox (ankle) had his X-rays return negative.
Knox appears to have avoided any serious damage, but won't return to Saturday's game. More information about the injury and a timetable for his return may arrive in the coming days. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Suffers ankle injury, won't return to game•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops 17 off bench•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Inefficient start for rookie•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: To begin season in bench role•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another double-double in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Double-double in preseason debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...