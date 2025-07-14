Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Drops 30 in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar went for 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the Celtics.
McCullar was the only player on the Knicks Summer League squad to score in double figures Sunday, racking up a game-high 30 points on solid efficiency. McCullar did much of his work from inside the three-point line and from the free throw line, logging nine makes from both two-point range and the stripe. The only critiques of McCullar's strong performance were missing four of five three-point attempts, as well as committing a Summer League special of eight personal fouls.
