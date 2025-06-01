McCullar finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game in four regular-season appearances.

McCullar made his first appearance in late January with the club's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, after undergoing surgery on his left knee in the spring of his final collegiate season. The rookie second-rounder averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.8 minutes per game in 13 appearances with Westchester. The two-way player is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.