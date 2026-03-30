Knicks' Kevin McCullar: No longer on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
McCullar, who's seen the majority of his minutes this season while with the G League's Westchester Knicks, has missed time due to a right quadriceps injury. However, he's managed to put this injury behind him. The G League regular season concluded Saturday, so McCullar will be available for Tuesday's game in Houston if needed. The 25-year-old is averaging 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20 appearances this year with New York.
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