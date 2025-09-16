Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Re-signs with Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (nose) signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.
McCullar is back with New York on his second two-way deal with the organization. The 2024 second-rounder will likely spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign with the G League's Westchester Knicks. Over 13 G League appearances a year ago, McCullar averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
