Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Rejoins parent club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (calf) will be active for Wednesday's game against Denver after being recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks.
McCullar has been tending to a calf injury recently and hasn't made an appearance for New York or Westchester since Jan. 17, but he's apparently healthy enough to provide depth on the wing for the parent club Wednesday. Over his 10 appearances with New York this season, McCullar has averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 8.6 minutes per contest.
