McCullar (knee) played the final 2:58 of Tuesday's 105-91 win over the 76ers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one foul during his time on the court.

While he was on assignment in the G League, McCullar was inactive for the Westchester Knicks' regular-season finale Saturday against the Capital City Go-Go due to right knee soreness, but the two-way player's ability to play in the tail end of a blowout win with the parent club three days later suggests that he's healthy again. McCullar has made just two appearances at the NBA level all season, and he'll likely rejoin Westchester when it begins its G League playoff run Thursday versus the Maine Celtics.