McCullar generated 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-104 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

With the parent club nearly at full strength, McCullar made his first G League appearance since Dec. 22 and led the team in dimes. The 24-year-old has now played seven games with the Westchester Knicks this year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue spending time in the G League as long as New York's backcourt is healthy.