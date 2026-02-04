default-cbs-image
McCullar (calf) has been called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against Denver.

McCullar had been tending to a calf injury recently, but he'll be a go for the NBA Knicks on Wednesday. He likely won't be part of the rotation, but the absence of Miles McBride (ankle) and Josh Hart (ankle) gives him a simpler path to minutes.

