Knicks' Kevin McCullar: With NBA club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (calf) has been called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against Denver.
McCullar had been tending to a calf injury recently, but he'll be a go for the NBA Knicks on Wednesday. He likely won't be part of the rotation, but the absence of Miles McBride (ankle) and Josh Hart (ankle) gives him a simpler path to minutes.
