Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Won't play vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (nose) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
McCullar is dealing with a nasal contusion, which could keep him sidelined for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Kansas product erupted for a highly efficient 30 points (10-15 FG) during his last appearance Sunday in the loss to the Celtics.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Drops 30 in SL loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Limited run in rookie campaign•
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Productive in G League playoff loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Sees action late in blowout•
-
Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Won't play Monday•