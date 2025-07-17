default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCullar (nose) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

McCullar is dealing with a nasal contusion, which could keep him sidelined for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Kansas product erupted for a highly efficient 30 points (10-15 FG) during his last appearance Sunday in the loss to the Celtics.

More News