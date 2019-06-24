Knicks' Kris Wilkes: Lands two-way deal with Knicks
Wilkes agreed Thursday with the Knicks on a two-way contract, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
New York was able to come to terms with Wilkes shortly after the UCLA product failed to hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft. Wilkes played just one season of college ball, averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore but shooting just 33.7 percent from distance and 67.1 percent from the free-throw line. While Wilkes' downturn in efficiency likely contributed to him going unselected, the 2017 McDonald's All-American still makes for an intriguing developmental project thanks to his athleticism and length. He'll see most of his action in 2019-20 with the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester.
