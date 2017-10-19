Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to play Thursday

Porzingis (hip) is available to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Porzingis dealt with a sore right hip during the preseason schedule, but was never expected to miss any time in the regular season, so it's not surprising that he'll likely take the court Thursday. Coach Jeff Hornacek has yet to announce his starters, but Porzingis will presumably take on his usual spot, barring any sort of lingering soreness in his hip. It will still be worth it to keep an eye on Porzingis' status up until tip-off to make sure he's for sure starting as usual. If cleared for a full workload, Porzingis should have plenty of opportunities to boost his numbers across the board as the team's top remaining talent following the departure of Carmelo Anthony.