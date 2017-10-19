Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to play Thursday
Porzingis (hip) is available to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Porzingis dealt with a sore right hip during the preseason schedule, but was never expected to miss any time in the regular season, so it's not surprising that he'll likely take the court Thursday. Coach Jeff Hornacek has yet to announce his starters, but Porzingis will presumably take on his usual spot, barring any sort of lingering soreness in his hip. It will still be worth it to keep an eye on Porzingis' status up until tip-off to make sure he's for sure starting as usual. If cleared for a full workload, Porzingis should have plenty of opportunities to boost his numbers across the board as the team's top remaining talent following the departure of Carmelo Anthony.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expects to be ready for regular season•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will undergo examination Monday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....