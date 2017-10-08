Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in action Sunday
Porzingis will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
After having the night off to rest Friday, Porzingis will return to the floor for his second game of the preseason. Expect the big man to play around 20 minutes Sunday as the Knicks continue to monitor the minutes of their young star in order to ensure he's healthy for the start of the regular season.
