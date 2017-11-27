Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Monday
Porzingis (back) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Porzingis missed Saturday's game against the Rockets with lower-back tightness, but was optimistic he'd be able to return Monday. That has since come true and Porzingis is slated to take on his typical role in the starting lineup without restrictions. With Enes Kanter out, Kyle O'Quinn should draw the start alongside Porzingis, while Michael Beasley should head back to the bench in the corresponding move to Porzingis' return.
