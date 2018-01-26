Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Thursday
Porzingis (knee) will play during Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, Porzingis' knee has improved enough for him to take the floor Thursday after sitting out Tuesday's game against Golden State. As a result, Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez will likely see reduced run. It's possible coach Jeff Hornacek plays Porzingis conservative minutes, however, making him a bit of a risky DFS play.
