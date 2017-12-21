Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Thursday
Porzingis (knee) will play during Thursday's game against the Celtics and have no minutes restriction, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
As expected, Porzingis will take the floor Thursday after missing the past two games due to knee soreness. With his return, Michael Beasley will likely head back to the bench and see a reduced role. Over his past four healthy appearances, Porzingis has averaged 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
