Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Contributes 17 points in Friday's loss

Porzingis produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.

The big man has been under 20 points in three of his past four contests, but he's made up for the slight downturn with solid work around the rim. Porzingis has hauled in seven rebounds in three of the past five games while logging multiple blocks in four straight, giving him some solid all-around lines. Shooting has been partly to blame for the 22-year-old underachieving a bit on the offensive end lately, as he's posted a 39.3 percent success rate (13-for-33) over the last two games, including a 1-for-10 tally from distance during that span.