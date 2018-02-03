Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Contributes 17 points in Friday's loss
Porzingis produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.
The big man has been under 20 points in three of his past four contests, but he's made up for the slight downturn with solid work around the rim. Porzingis has hauled in seven rebounds in three of the past five games while logging multiple blocks in four straight, giving him some solid all-around lines. Shooting has been partly to blame for the 22-year-old underachieving a bit on the offensive end lately, as he's posted a 39.3 percent success rate (13-for-33) over the last two games, including a 1-for-10 tally from distance during that span.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 28 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Has mediocre 19-point outing on Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.