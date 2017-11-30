Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Day-to-day with ankle injury
Porzingis' MRI results on his ankle came back negative Thursday and he is considered day-to-day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that Porzingis reportedly could have returned to Wednesday's game against the Heat if it had not already been a blowout. The Knicks will have off until Sunday now, giving Porzingis plenty of time to rest his ankle. His status for that game against the Magic should become more clear depending on how much work the big man is able to put in over the next couple of days in practice.
