Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dealt to Dallas

Porzingis (knee) has been traded to the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. will also go to Dallas, while Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan are headed to New York.

Porzingis informed the Knicks earlier in the day that he would prefer to be traded after expressing "concern with the losing, franchise direction and an uncertainty that a culture is developing that will enable sustainable organizational success." The deal happened shortly after that news broke, and the Knicks are partially using Porzingis to execute a salary dump of Hardaway and Lee for increased cap flexibility in the summer of 2019, where the orgization hopes it can make a big free agent splash. Now that Porzingis is with the Mavericks, it's unclear what that means for his recovery timetable. Dallas is 23-27 and 12th in the Western Conference standings, but it's still possible the team will want him available for the latter part of the season to help with a postseason push. More information on the situation should arrive once he settles in with his new club.