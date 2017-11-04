Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doesn't practice Saturday, probable Sunday

Porzingis didn't practice Saturday due to a sore left ankle but is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Pacers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Porzingis is coming off a dominant 37-point outing against the Suns on Friday, where he seemingly tweaked his ankle. The injury seems to be minor, but the team will understandably exercise caution with their star player. More word on his status should emerge following Sunday morning's shootaround, though he is expected to take the floor.