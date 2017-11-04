Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doesn't practice Saturday, probable Sunday
Porzingis didn't practice Saturday due to a sore left ankle but is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Pacers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Porzingis is coming off a dominant 37-point outing against the Suns on Friday, where he seemingly tweaked his ankle. The injury seems to be minor, but the team will understandably exercise caution with their star player. More word on his status should emerge following Sunday morning's shootaround, though he is expected to take the floor.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominance continues Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Friday vs. Suns•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Held to 19 in loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores career-high 38 points in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in big win•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...