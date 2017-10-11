Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Porzingis (hip) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Porzingis felt soreness setting in during Sunday's preseason game, as he played during just the first half. He met with doctors Monday, but no word has emerged regarding how severe the injury is. What we do know, however, is that he did not practice Wednesday and should be considered questionable for the team's preseason finale against the Wizards.