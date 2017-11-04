Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominance continues Saturday

Porzingis accumulated 37 points (13-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 120-107 win over the Suns.

Out of the eight games that New York has played, Porzingis has scored at least 30 points in all but two. He's undoubtedly asserted himself of the focal point of the offense now that Carmelo Anthony is out of town, as Porzingis is taking 22 shots per game -- 7.1 more than in 2016-17. While he's still not rebounding well despite his 7-foot-3 frame, it's hard to nitpick too much when he's scoring 30 points more often than not.