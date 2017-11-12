Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates in easy victory
Porzingis tallied 34 points (11-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Saturday's 118-91 victory over Sacramento.
Porzingis hit the ground running after sitting out the previous game due to some inflammation in his elbow. He was on fire from the start of the game, recording his eighth 30 point game of the season. In fact, he eclipsed the 30 point mark early in the third quarter, and his line could have been much bigger, had it not been a blow-out. He has been a fantasy beast so far this season, and barring a long-term injury, should remain locked in as a top 20 player.
