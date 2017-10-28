Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates with 30 in first win

Porzingis recorded 30 points (13-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 107-86 win over the Nets.

The Knicks completely outplayed the Nets for their first win, and Porzingis dazzled inside with his usual pure shooting and adept ball-handling that sets him apart from a lot of other big men. this is exactly what Porzingis needed after a rough last outing against the Celtics where he only scored 12 points and five rebounds. Porzingis was likely drafted as a #1 power forward or center for most owners, so despite a tough matchup against the Cavs on Sunday, most will need to roll with him and gamble for another big stat line.