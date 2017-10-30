Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in big win
Porzongis tallied 32 points (13-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Porzingis recorded his third double-double of the season in a convincing win where he dominated inside along with teammate Enes Kanter. He boosted his scoring average to 28.4 points per game and remains the most dependable option for the Knicks. They have a back-to-back at home versus the Nuggets. If he doesn't rest he'll have a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic inside.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates with 30 in first win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes cold during loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops 33 points Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops 31 points, 12 rebounds Thursday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Thursday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to play Thursday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...