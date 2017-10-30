Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in big win

Porzongis tallied 32 points (13-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Porzingis recorded his third double-double of the season in a convincing win where he dominated inside along with teammate Enes Kanter. He boosted his scoring average to 28.4 points per game and remains the most dependable option for the Knicks. They have a back-to-back at home versus the Nuggets. If he doesn't rest he'll have a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic inside.