Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops 31 points, 12 rebounds Thursday
Porzingis provided 31 points (11-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 loss to the Thunder.
Porzingis shined in his debut against former teammate Carmelo Anthony. Banking on him scoring 31 points every night is misguided, but the fact that he took 25 shots compared to the 14.9 per game he took last year is encouraging. He should continue being the focal point of the team's offense alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter.
