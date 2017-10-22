Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops 33 points Saturday

Porzingis collected 33 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.

In two regular season games, Porzingis has shot 45 attempts from the floor and 19 attempts from the charity stripe, numbers that echo the fact that Porzingis will be the offense for the Knicks this season. Although the rebounds were not there Saturday, his lanky frame should allow for more rebound opportunities in the future, even if he spreads the floor with as outside shot on one end of the floor.