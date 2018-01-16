Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops game-high 26 in Monday's win

Porzingis scored 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 119-104 win over the Nets.

After a slow start to January, Porzingis has now scored at least 24 points in four of his last five games and posting a double-double in the fifth one, averaging 24,2 points, 7.8 boards, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 48.3 percent (14-for-29) from three-point range. He'll cool down from beyond the arc at some point, but as long as the 22-year-old is locked in he'll be a fantasy force.